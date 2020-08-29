Bhadrak: Bhadrak sub-collector Pitambar Samal and 75 others tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

Informing about the sub-collector’s diagnosis, district collector Gyana Ranjan Dash said that additional sub-collector Manorama Bhuyan has been given the charge of sub-collector till September 15.

What has continuously been a cause of concern for the Bhadrak district administration is the fact that all of the detected daily positive cases have been local cases only.

The district reported 76 fresh positive cases Saturday. At the same time, 70 patients have also recovered from the disease. With the fresh addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 2,546.

While Bhadrak municipality reported maximum number of 23 cases, Bhadrak block reported 11 new cases, Tihidi 10, Basudevpur block nine, Basudevpur municipality seven, Dhamnagar five, Bonth and Bhandaripokhari three each.

Five patients are from other districts.

While 763 patients are still undergoing treatment in COVID-19 hospitals, 1,775 have so far recovered from the disease. Till date, the disease has claimed eight lives in the district.

PNN