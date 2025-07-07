Nandapur: Amid row over Andhra Pradesh’s continued encroachment in remote Raipahad village under Golur panchayat in Nandapur block of Koraput district, the district administration and the state government have taken a proactive step towards the development of the village. A pucca (paved) road will soon connect the village to the PMGSY road near Dumuriguda, officials said.

Funds worth Rs 1.68 crore have been sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund for this road project. According to District Collector V Keerthi Vasan, the tender process has already been completed through the Sunabeda Rural Development Division, and construction will commence shortly.

The move comes amid growing dissatisfaction over Andhra Pradesh’s continued encroachment in the area. Andhra Pradesh had allegedly been implementing various welfare measures including housing under Central schemes, MGNREGS employment, health services, education, electricity, and water to claim administrative control over Raipahad.

Reports suggested that despite bilateral discussions between the two states, the Andhra government continued to implement its schemes discreetly in the village. The silence of the Odisha government on this issue had sparked local resentment and was highlighted in media reports.

Subsequently, the district administration in Koraput and state authorities have accelerated efforts to assert their presence and initiate development work in the village. Key local representatives, including sarpanch (in-charge) Sabitri Burudi, samiti member Laxmi Matam, and social worker Biranchi Matam, along with other ward members and villagers have welcomed the move. They extended their gratitude to the media reports and the district administration for their efforts.

Further developmental initiatives for the border village are also in the pipeline. Nandapur BDO Durgaprasad Dora and Tehsildar Debabrata Maharana informed that all households in Raipahad will receive pucca houses under housing schemes, and power supply from Andhra Pradesh will be disconnected in favour of Odisha’s electricity services.

In addition, the state will provide education, healthcare services, potable water, welfare pensions, and land pattas to the villagers. This marks a significant step in strengthening Odisha’s administrative presence in border villages vulnerable to encroachment by the neighbouring state.

