Aradi: Heart-broken devotees had to return from the Baba Akhandalmani temple in Aradi locality of Bhadrak district here Friday morning after the holy site was closed down due to the coronavirus threat.

The district administration issued a notice of closure to the temple authorities Thursday night. As of now only servitors will be allowed inside the temple to maintain the rituals associated with the deities.

Pilgrims however, were caught unawares as they did not have information about the closure of the temple. Hence they were in for a surprise when they arrived at the site.

It should also be stated here that keeping in mind the rapid spread of the virus, the Odisha government has closed down many places where mass gatherings occur including the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

PNN