New Delhi: As angry mobs ran riot in the Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar area all through Monday night and Tuesday morning, residents recalled the fear they underwent, with an elderly man pleading with folded hands before the rioters to spare him as he returned from a hospital where his grandson is undergoing treatment.

“I was returning from Ganga Ram Hospital where my grandson is admitted. It was really difficult reaching back home. I had to plead with folded hands with both the groups who were present on the roads after every few steps. Only I know how I managed to return home,” the elderly man, a resident of C Block in Yamuna Vihar said.

A petrol pump was also set on fire Monday in Bhajanpura.

Locals said mobs spilled on main roads, interior lanes and by-lanes in residential areas, while the security personnel were deployed only on the main road, which leads to Bhajanpura, Rohini one side and Loni, Ghaziabad via Gokalpuri flyover on the other.

“The force is inadequate. Also, they are there but not doing anything… I fail to understand why,” said another Yamuna Vihar resident said, requesting anonymity.

Mobs went on a rampage at market places, set shops on fire even as large groups gheraoed homes of some people, attacking their main gates with sticks and stones.

“A family’s house in my neighbourhood was targetted by a mob of around 200 in the night. They kept calling us and others for help. They called up police also. But nobody could help them. This morning they showed me CCTV footage of the attack and it is terrifying. Everyone here is scared,” a prominent resident of Yamuna Vihar said requesting anonymity as he ‘feared’ giving out his name could lead his ‘family into trouble’.

Gautam Gambhir wants action

Meanwhile condemning the violence East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said Tuesday that action should be taken against any party member, ‘whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else’, who give provocative speeches.

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.

“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters here.

PTI