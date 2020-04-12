Bhubaneswar: Members and students of Odisha unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides have come forward to do their bit for the society amid the coronavirus crisis.

More than 450 scoutmasters, captains and guides distributed masks and cooked food to villagers in different districts of the state.

They also raised awareness on the disease and encouraged people to maintain social distance, wash hands repeatedly and wear masks.

State Bharat Scouts and Guides chief commissioner Kali Prasad Mishra said, “We teach our scouts and guides to live a disciplined life and that includes maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to provide this message to everybody.”

The members also distributed soaps and sanitisers among villagers.