Bhubaneswar: The state Forest Department had earlier proposed to demarcate the boundary of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara. However, this has sparked resentment among local villagers.

Also read: Odisha govt streamlines Kharif paddy procurement process; entrusts monitoring to 12 officials

Supporting the public resentment, the legislators of ruling BJD sought Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to intervene and direct the Minister concerned for reconsidering the department’s decision.

Three MLAs from Kendrapara district Pratap Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Dhruba Sahu raised the issue Sunday afternoon during Zero Hour when the Assembly proceedings were underway.

They warned that fresh demarcation of the national park could have a negative impact on local people and ecosystem of the nearby areas as well. The people’s representatives in Kendrapara have not been consulted by the forest department over fresh demarcation plan for Bhitarkanika National Park, the BJD legislators stated.

Notably, Bhitarkanika National Park is the second largest mangrove ecosystem in India.

PNN