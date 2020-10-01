Kendrapada: Good news for tourists who have been pining for some quality time in the lap of nature. The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district was reopened for tourists Thursday.

Tourists can only be allowed for night halt in the BNP.

According to DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division, Bikash Ranjan Das, only the tourists who have booked for staying at 16 eco cottages in the Nature Camps at Dangamal for night halt will be allowed inside the forest reserve.

And those who are willing to reserve the eco cottages will have to book their reservations on the website www.ecotourodisha.com.

According to a source, each cottage and boats will be sanitised after every single use.

However, there is no instruction from the forest department regarding the entry of general visitors. This has irked the local people. They have urged the department to reconsider its decision and allow general tourists into the park.

The park had been out of bounds for tourists since March 17 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNN