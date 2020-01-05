Rajnagar: After remaining closed for seven days for the annual census of estuarine crocodiles, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district reopened for tourists Sunday, a park official said.

According to Rajnagar divisional forest officer (DFO) Bikash Ranjan Dash, the park was closed for tourists from December 26 for the census of estuarine crocodiles – locally known as ‘Baula’ crocodiles.

Dash further added that the migratory bird census will be carried out January 5 and 6.

Every year Bhitarkanika officials carry out a census of estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds in the park between December and January. Tourists are often barred from entering the park during this phase to avoid noise pollution and human activity.

PNN