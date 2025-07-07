Bhubaneswar: To provide quality healthcare to people living in remote Nabarangpur district, Odisha government Monday airlifted a team of doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for a four-day health camp.

As part of the camp, being held under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva’ initiative, around 1,000 patients registered for specialised treatment, including surgeries, officials said.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among people here as they no longer need to travel to bigger cities for critical treatment,” said Sukant Satpathy, Additional Chief District Medical Officer (ADMO), Nabarangpur.

“About 1,000 patients have registered themselves to receive advanced treatment, including certain surgeries,” he added.

He added that modern medical science is finally reaching the unreached.

“People will now have access to specialists in urology, nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology. Investigations like echocardiographs and endoscopy are also being provided during the camp,” he said.

A statement by the CMO said similar camps will also be held in Nuapada and Malkangiri districts later.

On the first day, five senior resident doctors examined patients and prepared them for surgeries and procedures.

On the second day, a team of six senior doctors will perform surgeries, offer consultations in various super-specialties, and prescribe medicines — all of which will be provided free of cost.

