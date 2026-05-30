Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for beneficiaries, medical tests conducted up to three days before a patient’s hospital admission will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced Saturday.

Mahaling said all diagnostic tests carried out within three days before admission will be included in the Ayushman package, providing additional financial support to patients.

The minister said hospitals must strictly adhere to the scheme’s guidelines while extending benefits to beneficiaries.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against hospitals found violating prescribed norms or denying eligible benefits under the scheme.

The move is aimed at streamlining treatment procedures and ensuring coverage for necessary pre-admission medical examinations.