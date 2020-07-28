Hopefully, the long standing dispute over Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid will come to some kind of calming down on Wednesday, 5 August 2020. The issue of Ram Lala has been dragging for over a century and it has always taken the garb of politics more than religious devotion. Undoubtedly, the persona of Ram is only mythical and definitely not historical. When emotions run high, then the issue of proof does not matter. It would also be improper on our part to comment about the veracity of any given particular geographical location as the birthplace of a mythical Perfect Man. The Ramayana has been an integral part of Hindoo beliefs and as the protagonist of that war based religious story, Ram has invoked the sense of perfection of human existence. There are of course contrarians who believe that many acts of Ram as husband, brother or king do not necessarily embody the best that is expected from a male in an ever evolving world.

The Bhoomi Pujan or foundation stone laying ceremony has been long awaited with bated breath by many Hindoos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have been blessed for some good deeds for which he has been ordained to be the lucky one to lay this foundation stone. Here too, people have piped up with views that do not deserve too much attention. There are those who draw a parallel to the 1951 inauguration of the newly built Somnath temple in Gujarat by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad. These critics claim that the 5 August 2020 event should also have been presided over by the current President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. While citing this issue, the critics claim that Kovind laying the foundation stone would have a much stronger ramification in the breaking of the caste barrier and unification of Hindoo society. While the critics can be ignored, their contention about breaking the inner divisive walls of Hindoo society should not be ignored.

That apart, there is, of course, the apprehension of people misunderstanding an officially sponsored congregation like this in the times of Covid-19. While the Prime Minister and a few other VIPs may be able to retain suitable distances from others, the idea of social distancing amongst the small chosen crowd of priests and Ram Mandir leaders may be difficult to control. It is not only the fear of spread of the disease from this congregation but, more importantly, the message that goes out because of this officially organized gathering. While Covid rages on uncontrollably across India, people should be constantly reminded by well known public figures such as the Prime Minister and other luminaries that everyone must forcibly refrain themselves from getting into crowded areas. Citizens have to be told, over and over again, that the spectre of the disease is not imaginary and nor is the terrible damage to the nation’s economy. It is an admitted fact that Indians are most stubborn with their bad habits. They are people who love to be in the midst of crowds. Unlike many other nationalities where people prefer to be left alone, we, as a race, always want physical proximity to others. It is these habits that could damage India in the long run. It is not only the issue of social distancing but the message has to be absolutely clear that the focus of the government at Centre is to fight Covid-19 in the best possible way and try to revive the economy before sections of society lose all means of livelihood. Projecting the Bhoomi Pujan as a priority at these difficult times might not go down well with politically uninvolved Hindoos struggling to find ways and means to get their next meal.

5 August 2020 may open a new chapter wherein there will be a general satisfaction among sections of the Hindoo populace, mostly in north India that have been eager for the construction of the Ram Mandir. However, for Odias of this state, our Lord Jagannath has the highest place in our minds, souls and hearts.