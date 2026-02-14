Bhubaneswar: CCTV footage has surfaced showing the powerful explosion that shook the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar, leaving four people injured. The blast took place January 29, Tuesday, in Azad Nagar under the Sundarpada locality.

The sources added that the explosion took place while explosive substances were allegedly being handled on the rooftop of a house. Four people sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

The source added that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation and launched a detailed probe. Officials are scrutinising the CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to determine the precise cause of the blast and to examine whether any larger conspiracy was involved.

No official statement has been issued so far. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

PNN