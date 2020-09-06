Bhubaneswar: Testing for COVID-19 at different health centres in city is reported to have increased 10 times with denizens actively participating in the process as tests reached 1,085 Saturday, as per Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources.

When the testing began at health centres August 11, only 100 tests was being conducted per day. However, the BMC with Health and Family Welfare department later included 19 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and four urban community health centres (UCHCs) which pushed it to about 1,085 per day.

“About 21 centres are doing rapid antigen tests from 8am to 2pm on a daily basis free of cost. The response from the UPHCs and UCHCs has gone up manifold following opening of the urban health centres even Sundays. While the number was 822 August 31, it was 970 September 1; 981 September 2; 941 September 3; 1,021 September 4 and 1,085 September 5,” stated BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Furthermore, it can also be mentioned here that apart from the urban health centres, the civic authorities have also allowed nine diagnostics centres/hospitals to carry COVID-19 testing across various locations. While one them has doorstep sample collection service, BMC in collaboration with the Capital Hospital has also made a mobile testing van service available for the citizens.

Meanwhile, with the continuous surge in cases, the BMC appealed to citizens to come to their nearest urban health centres (UPHC/UCHC) and get the testing done free of cost. According to Health and Family Welfare department, the city has 22 UPHCs and four UCHCs. Moreover, the civic authority has also shared contact numbers of 11 public health managers coordinating the activities of City Health Society under the Urban Health Mission of Bhubaneswar City.