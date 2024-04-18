Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Thursday recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 43.6 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, the entire state is reeling under intense heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark at 32 places, of which 17 recorded mercury levels above 42 degrees Celsius.

Boudh district headquarters recorded the second-highest temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Angul (43.3), Jharsuguda (42.8) and Baripada (42.6), it said.

Similarly, Titlagarh, Malkangiri and Khurda recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius each, followed by Jagatsinghpur (42.3), Nuapada, Balasore, Sambalpur, Talcher (42.2), and Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Bolangir and Bhawanipatna (42).

The IMD predicted that the prevailing heatwave conditions would continue in the state for at least the next four days.

“We expect the peak phase of the heatwave within the next two days, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in some places in Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Boudh and Nayagarh districts,” weather scientist Umashankar Das said.

The weather office has issued an orange warning (be prepared) for 18 districts and a yellow warning (be updated) for five other districts for April 19.

PTI