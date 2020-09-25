Bhubaneswar: Police personnel accused in the incident of gangrape of a minor girl are under investigation, informed Twin City Police Commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi here Thursday. Briefing the media, Sarangi said that the probe is on and police will take action against the guilty.

Also read: Odia scientist-led research team comes up with technology to convert coffee waste into bio-fuel

“We are not in a position to divulge facts as the investigation is currently on. We will share information at an appropriate time,” Sarangi said. “Anything I say now can influence the probe,” he added.

The mother of the victim had lodged a formal police complaint with local police August 30 in connection with the alleged incident.

However, questions are being raised over the pace and direction of the ongoing investigation which is being conducted by Commissionerate Police.

PNN