Bhubaneswar: The sealing order for the office of Bhubaneswar MP and BJP National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been withdrawn Saturday.

The parliamentarian had reportedly celebrated her birthday at her office at Palaspalli here, violating COVID-19 guidelines and a video of this party went viral. Following this, the BMC had sealed the bureaucrat-turned-politician’s office October 10.

Then, BMC zonal deputy-commissioner (South-West) Rabinarayan Jethy had said the office was sealed for 15 days.

However, the BMC’s fresh order said, “In pursuance of decision taken by the BMC to open all closed down shops, commercial establishments and institutions in view of the ensuing Puja celebration, the sealing order for the MP’s office at Palaspalli under Airfield police limits is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

For sanitisation of the office premises, the office head has been asked to make available the building immediately after de-sealing and directed to make it sure that all the COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed at the office premises.

