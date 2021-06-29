Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to continue the partial cancellation of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special. The train will run four days in a week till July 14 next.

ECoR sources said the decision was taken due to Covid-19 pandemic and to break the chain of infection.

The 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run Tuesdays and Thursdays from Bhubaneswar.

This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled Mondays and Fridays during the period.

The 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run Wednesdays and Thursdays from New Delhi during the period.

This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The 02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Adra from Bhubaneswar will run Sundays and Wednesdays and from New Delhi will run Mondays and Fridays during the period.

The 02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Sambalpur City and Rourkela will remain cancelled July 3 and 10 from Bhubaneswar and July 4 and 11 from New Delhi.

