Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is all set to feature among the first set of cities in terms of competition for Smart City projects, a report said Thursday. The temple city will be ranked among seven cities that are likely to be announced soon by the Government of India.

Bhubaneswar has ranked high in terms of completion of the projects being implemented to provide eco-friendly hi-tech solutions to urban issues, a report published in a national newspaper suggested.

Bhubaneswar has completed 76 per cent of the projects being implemented under ‘Smart Cities Mission’, the report informed.

Notably, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ June 25, 2015 to address digital governance-related issues in 100 cities in the country. Out of them, only seven cities have taken the lead by completing most of the projects. The ‘Smart Cities Mission’ is ending June 2023.