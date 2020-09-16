Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 362 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 17,295, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases detected, 76 were reported from quarantine centres while 286 contracted the virus locally.

Meanwhile, 406 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, BMC tweeted.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/ZKDEzrmKDN — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 16, 2020

Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 4,524. Similarly, a total of 12,694 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 64.

The 286 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Ashok Nagar, Bargada Brit Colony, Balakati, Bapuji Nagar, Baragada, Baramunda, HB Colony, IRC Village, Bharatpur, Bhimtangi, BJB Nagar, Brhameswar Patna, Chakeisiani, CS Pur, BDA Colony, Lumbini Bihar, Cuttack Road, Damana, Ganga Nagar, Garage Chowk, GGP Colony, Ghatikia, Gouri Mandir, Kalpana Chowk, Kalinga Nagar, Nayapalli, BDA, Niladri Vihar, Pahala, Palasuni, Unit-9, Unit-6, Shyampur Road and Satya Vihar.

PNN