Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that 45 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 37 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining eight are local contact ones. 31 persons also recovered in last 24 hours, BMC said in a tweet.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday morning, 414 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 247 have recovered. While there are 160 active cases, six persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, five more people died of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the death toll to 34. Both fatalities were reported from Bhubaneswar. The total number of cases in the state reached 8,601 with the detection of 495 fresh infections in last 24 hours, a state health official said.