Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 new coronavirus positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Friday taking the city’s tally to 369.

Out of the 24 cases reported Friday, 20 cases were reported from quarantine centres and the other four contracted the virus locally, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Maximum nine cases were reported from Mancheswar area and they were all males aged between 22 years and 44 years. Two cases were reported from Srikrishna Nagar in Salia Sahi. Both are males.

The other two patients are natives of other districts and had a travel history to Vishakhapatnam.

The remaining cases include a 28-year-old male from Airport Colony, a 37 years old male from PPL Colony near Kolathia- Khandagiri, a quarantined male native from another district, a female aged 26 years old from Phase-VII in Sailashree Vihar, a female aged 40 years old from HB Colony, Baramunda, a 26-year-old male from Baltota Sahi and a male railway staff aged 20 years.

Among the four local cases, three are female employees of a private hospital aged 27, 29 and 34 years and the remaining patient is a 38-year-old female resident from Khandagiri area.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the city in last 24 hours, BMC said.

With the fresh cases of addition and recoveries, the number of active cases and total recoveries stand at 148 and 216 respectively. The city has so far registered four deaths owing to COVID-19.

