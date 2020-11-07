Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 64 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state capital to 29,647. This information was shared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Saturday.

Among the fresh cases detected, 17 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest 47 contracted the virus locally.

The BMC also informed that 87 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 28, 573 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 179.

All the new patients have either been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals or asked to undergo treatment at their respective homes. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the fresh addition, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 874.

The 47 local contact cases were reported from Badagada, Baramunda, Bharatpur, Bhimtangi, Bomikhal, Chakeisiani, Chantimaniswar, Dumduma, Forest Park Area, Gandamunda, Garage Chowk, Hansapal, Jayadev Bihar, Kalarahanga, Kalinga Nagar, Kharvel Nagar, Lewis Road, Nayapalli, Niladri Vihar, Old Town, Palaspali, Patia, Satabdi Nagar, Sundarpada, Unit-IX, and Unit-VI.

