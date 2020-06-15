Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The new cases take the city’s total coronavirus tally to 127.

Among the fresh cases, three are home quarantine cases and the rest two are local contacts. Among the quarantine cases, one is from Chintamaniswar area near Buddheswari Temple. He is a 31 years old male with a travel history to New Delhi. Another one is a 41-year-old male from Patia area. He had returned from Saudi Arabia. And the third one is a 26-year-old female, a Kolathia resident. She had travelled to Medinipur, West Bengal.

Out of the local contacts, one is a 37-year-old female resident of Behera Sahi under Nayapalli area. She had come to Bhubaneswar from another district June 8. The second case is a 28 years old female, who is an employee of a private hospital. She had also come from another district June 11.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals. The process of tracing out the persons coming in contact with the patients is underway. Primary contacts have been quarantined. This apart, the patient’s houses and the ones of the neighbours have been sanitised, informed BMC.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 52, while as many as 71 patients have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll remains at three.

