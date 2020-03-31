Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure hassle-free shopping amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha government Tuesday relocated Unit-IV fish market to Patel Marg near the Red Cross Bhawan here. One hundred and 50 fish vendors have been asked to sit along the stretch of Patel Marg maintaining equal social distancing, a BMC official said. However, the chicken and mutton shops operating in Unit-IV market will however, not be relocated, the official added.

It should be stated here that earlier, Unit-I market here was relocated to Rajmahal before again being shifted to the Unit-I High School ground.

PNN