Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Odisha July 11 to address a public meeting here, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said Tuesday.

Das said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal would accompany Gandhi.

The top Congress leaders would address the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally here at Baramunda ground July 11, he said in a release.

This will be the first visit of Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, after the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Senior state party leaders have chalked out a plan to make the rally a success, Das added.