Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu led Odisha in extending greetings to its people Sunday on the occasion of Raja, an agrarian festival celebrating womanhood.

Besides Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished people well on the occasion, highlighting that the message of environmental protection is embedded in this festival.

All agricultural activities are halted during these three days of the festival, as it is believed that Mother Earth takes rest during this period.

In a social media post, President Murmu said, “On the occasion of this mass festival ‘Raja’, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country, especially the people of Odisha. This festival of the monsoon season is celebrated to honour the earth, the mother, and the clouds.”

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, further said that the festival is a reminder to people of the importance of living in harmony with nature.

“I hope that this special essence of the Raja festival will inspire us to dedicate ourselves to nation-building. On this Raja occasion, I wish for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state as well as the country,” the President said.

While extending greetings to the people, Governor Kambhampati said, “The agrarian harvest festival is the great festival of Odisha’s culture, nature, progress, and tradition. The message of environmental protection is embedded in it. Along with highlighting the majesty of Mother Earth, this festival strengthens brotherhood, friendship, and goodwill.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the festival was the unique confluence of Odia identity’s living tradition, soil, and maternal energy. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you.”

“The culture that acknowledges the necessity of rest for future creation — its successors, grounded in this humane and scientific philosophy — have also accorded the highest priority to the dignity.

“In our governance system, importance is given to maternal energy. As a reflection of that thought process, a provision is made for additional leave (period leave for women employees) specifically for working sisters,” Majhi said.

“May our journey of development become even more dynamic… Let us, once again, seek the blessings of Mother Bhumidevi and reaffirm our firm resolve to build a prosperous, proud, empowered, and developed Odisha,” the chief minister said in a X post.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion.

“This unique culture and tradition are a symbol of our respect for nature. May this occasion of joy and celebration fill everyone’s life with happiness and prosperity,” he said.