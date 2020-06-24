Bhubaneswar: Blue Wheel Hospital at Mancheswar in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar was sealed Wednesday for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet informed that 27 positive cases have been detected in this hospital as of Tuesday.
A show cause notice has also been issued to the hospital, it added.
