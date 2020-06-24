Bhubaneswar: Blue Wheel Hospital at Mancheswar in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar was sealed Wednesday for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet informed that 27 positive cases have been detected in this hospital as of Tuesday.

Blue Wheel Hospital, Mancheswar has been sealed by BMC authority today because of violation of #COVID19 guidelines of Govt.

As on 23/6/2020, twenty seven positive cases has been detected from this hospital. Show cause has also been issued to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/6aDYD7DbSQ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 24, 2020

A show cause notice has also been issued to the hospital, it added.

PNN