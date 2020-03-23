Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared an opinion offering logic behind the Janata Curfew clapping at 5pm Sunday, but netizens weren’t very impressed. On facing social media flak, Big B subsequently took down his post.

In the post the superstar shared an opinion someone sent him, suggesting that vibration caused by mass clapping can reduce or destroy potency of the deadly coronavirus.

“AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, ‘amavasya’, darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency

Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati.

cumulative vibration betters blood circulation,” talking to Twitter Instagram on Monday afternoon, Big B shared.

He added in Hindi: “Someone sent this to me. Don’t know how much of this is true.”

However, after facing flak from netizens, the actor soon deleted the post.

One user commented: “I demand an apology from @SrBachchan for spreading misinformation through his Twitter account putting millions of lives at stake. #AmitabhBachchan”

Another user wrote: “Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake donated millions to fight coronavirus. Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan is sharing watsapp forward on how noise and Amavasya can kill viruses. What sham these Bollywood celebrities are.”

Sharing a screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, another user wrote: “Next time anyone asks what is the difference between SRK and Amitabh Bachchan, show them this.”

Like the rest of India, the veteran actor also participated in the clapping ritual Sunday evening along with his family. Big B shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping his hands standing on the terrace while his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan ring bells.

Appreciating the unity shown by our nation, which participated together in encouraging the working staff like doctors, cleaning staff and delivery boys by clapping hands, ringing bells and banging utensils, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a poem on his blog.

He wrote: “Questions in blue .. for it was true ..what we witnessed in prime .. was a nation divine .. united in one .. nothing undone ..historic in its conclusion .. never an ablution ..not a spectacle in sight .. national resolve and fight ..we worked for humanity .. with utmost clarity ..our differences apart .. coming together to start ..this historic revolution .. be same be one be one creation .. !”

The megastar concluded with a message for his fans, saying, “Love .. be safe be cautious .. be in prevention.”