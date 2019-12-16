Warsaw: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for his father and legendary poet Harishvansh Rai Bachchan in a church in Poland.

Amitabh shared a photograph on Twitter of him praying at the church and said: “At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”

He also shared his feelings on his blog: “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 per cent of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched.”

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty — Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.