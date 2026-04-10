Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has extended the online application deadline for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-2026) to May 9 from the earlier deadline of April 9.

More than 70,000 candidates have already applied, and officials expect the number to cross one lakh with the extended window. Candidates can complete the application process through the official websites of the board.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held May 29. However, the date may be revised following the extension of the application period, Board president Srikant Tarai said in a press release.

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