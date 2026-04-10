Bhubaneswar: Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, strongly urging the Odisha government to revisit its recent decision to halt the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project.

In her letter, Sarangi emphasised that Bhubaneswar is at a “tipping point” due to rapid urbanisation, rising traffic congestion, and the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

“Bhubaneswar has been witnessing rapid urbanisation and population growth in recent years, leading to increasing traffic congestion, increasing pressure on existing public transport systems and a growing demand for sustainable urban mobility solutions. It is almost at a tipping point now. Our city needs a high-capacity, cost-efficient and modern public transport system,” she said.

She argued that a Metro Rail system is the most viable long-term solution to transform public transport in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas, including Cuttack, Jatni, and Khordha.

I have spoken to Hon’ble CM Sri @MohanMOdisha & requested him to kindly consider revisiting the State Cabinet Decision of suspending the implementation of Metro Rail Project for Bhubaneswar .

“Some projects are done for public good and not for profit .”

My written submission… pic.twitter.com/4e3YXiIYGs — Aparajita Sarangi, MP,( Lok Sabha) Bhubaneswar (@AprajitaSarangi) April 10, 2026

“The Metro is the most viable long-term solution which can transform public transport in the City and adjoining areas, including Cuttack, Jatni and Khordha. Metro will provide better transport facilities to senior citizens, women, children, students, working professionals, vendors and differently abled people,” she said.

Sarangi further stressed that shelving the Metro Rail Project would impact job creation, economic stimulation, and planned urban development.

“Shelving the Metro Rail Project means missing out on multiplier effects such as job creation, economic stimulation, and urban development,” she wrote, stressing that the project is not merely about transportation but about shaping Bhubaneswar into a modern, smart city,” she said.

Highlighting key points, she stated that the combined population of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khordha justifies the need for a metro system. She also pointed out that metro connectivity would boost tourism by providing easier access to major landmarks such as Lingaraj Temple, Dhauli, and Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Additionally, she underscored that the project aligns with Odisha’s vision of becoming investment-friendly and future-ready. She noted that over Rs 274 crore has already been spent, and any delay could escalate costs two to four times in the future. She also emphasised that metro projects across India are subsidised and not designed for immediate profitability.

She added further that the country has already operationalised metro systems in 18 cities, under construction in 16, and in planning stages in 12 others, including several Tier-2 cities.

Sarangi concluded by offering to facilitate coordination with Central departments and explore funding support from the Centre, urging the Chief Minister to reconsider the state Cabinet’s April 4 decision.