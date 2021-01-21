Mumbai: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in a drug-related case, was granted bail Thursday.

Ragini was arrested September 4, 2020, in connection with the purchase and sale of drugs. Earlier November 3, the Karnataka High Court rejected her bail pleas.

Supreme Court grants bail to Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, arrested for her alleged involvement in a Sandalwood drugs case pic.twitter.com/mnnmC8QID9 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

Notably, the case came up in September when the NCB arrested a person who used to organise high profile drug parties in Bangalore. Several drug peddlers were arrested to investigate the matter. Later Ragini and Sanjjanaa Galrani were also arrested in this case. Many big names have appeared in the Sandalwood drug racket case so far.

Ragini, 30, entered the film industry with her debut movie Veera Madakari in 2009 and gained popularity for her stellar role in films like Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.