Mumbai: Irked by lack of enthusiasm, superstar host Salman Khan has asked singer Rahul Vaidya to leave the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

In the latest promo of the show, Salman is seen asking Rahul to leave the show as he didn’t perform in the last task, and was not even motivated to be part of it.

In the last ticket to the finale task, Rahul easily gave up his chance to grab it from his fellow housemates. In fact, when he gave up, Bigg Boss also questioned his decision to not even put up a fitting fight.

In a video shared by Colors channel on Twitter, Salman is angry at Rahul for not giving his 100 percent during the task. The Bollywood superstar then asked Rahul to leave the house due to “a lack of enthusiasm and interest” towards the show.

When Salman asks Rahul: “‘Rahul, itni ichchha nahi ab rehne ki (don’t you have the slightest desire to stay in the show)?”, he replied, “yes”. Salman then pointed out Rahul’s “lack of enthusiasm and lack of interest towards the show”.

At that point, Rahul is seen saying that he would like to elaborate the reason for his disinterest, to which Salman replied, “Iski zaroorat nahi hai (no need). Please leave Rahul.”

The singer’s fans are shocked at the latest development.

“Wtf is that??? Is Salman sir serious? He don’t have interest with the show ? Rahul ? Oh common! Rahul will return , else your show gonna go vein,” a user wrote.

“This show is getting worse day by day like seriously deserving contestant is eliminated not done n this hypocrites gonna win the trophy shame #RahulVaidya ye to dipika kakkar wale season ke jaisa hi hogya,” another commented.

“Disgusting! We can easily see that to make Rubina win they are creating this scene to @rahulvaidya23,coz everyone understands that he is the one n only competition.Till today many contestant didn’t given 100% in all tasks even your finalist Abhinav,” wrote another user.