Mumbai: “Bigg Boss Season 15 Grand Finale” will see top 5 contestants competing for the winning title as television star Rashami Desai got evicted from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The top five contestants now include Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Rashami had been a part of show’s season 13 in 2019 where she finished as the third runner-up. She entered the latest season of the show in its 8th week along with her fellow season 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee as a wild card.

They might have been good friends in the earlier season of the Salman Khan-hosted show, but two years down the line, things changed between them as they didn’t get along well this time around.

Rashami’s closeness with Umar Riaz, however, became a highlight of the show’s season 15 which will see its grand finale unfold on Sunday night.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV also shared the news of the actress’ eviction. They wrote in the caption, “Top 6 ‘mein aake keh rahe hai hum @imrashamidesai ko alvida, bhejiye unhe dher saara pyaar comments ke saath’.”