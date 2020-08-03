Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the way Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh death case, was treated by the Mumbai Police. Tiwari was forcibly quarantined upon arrival in Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials. The Chief Minister said whatever happened with Tiwari in Mumbai is not right.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Kumar said, “What happened to the IPS officer who went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant case was not right. He was carrying out his duty.”

Kumar further said that the Director General of Bihar Police will talk to the officials of Maharashtra about the alleged mistreatment of Tiwari.

Kumar, however, did not talk about the CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai June 14, in what the Maharashtra Police said was a case of suicide.

