Patna: In the neck to neck battle for power in Bihar, the BJP scored high in terms of winning percentage in the Bihar assembly polls, while its partner JD(U) performed relatively poorly mainly getting piggy-backed to safety in terms of vote numbers. In the opposition camp, the Left front outscored its partners with a much better strike rate. In the end, BJP bagged 74 seats while JD(U) managed to win 43 seats. Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD ended the race as the single largest party, securing a whopping 75 seats. Meanwhile, the erstwhile Bihar NDA partner LJP won just one seat, after it contested 137 seats in the election.

More updates awaited

PNN/Agencies