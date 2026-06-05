Patna: Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre in Bihar’s Patna, police said Friday.

A group of 15-20 people had allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones on its premises Tuesday night.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police.

He, however, did not specify the charges against Khan.

Police had Thursday detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism.

The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media, showing the guards firing shots.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.