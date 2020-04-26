Bijepur: The Bargarh district administration is gearing up for 1,470 migrants who are expected to return here once the lockdown is relaxed. It has asked the Bijepur NAC to arrange quarantine facilities for all the outstation returnees. Officials have said that these people should be provided with all basic amenities including food.

The rapid response team in Bargarh district has already drawn up a list of outstation returnees. The Bijepur NAC started online registration of the returnees from Friday. The NAC authorities have had discussions with district officials regarding registration of the returnees, preparation of quarantine centres, their food and most importantly how to identify coronavirus affected persons among them.

The returnees will have to stay in isolation for 14 days. Separate arrangements have been made for men and women with toilet facilities. They will be provided meals twice daily.

Sources said that if the returnees do not show any symptoms for coronavirus, they will be allowed to return to their respective homes. Each of them will be provided with a compensation allowance of Rs 2,000.

PNN