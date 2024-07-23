Baripada: Hindered by challenging terrain, the interior and remote blocks of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district have received bike ambulances, crucial for emergency healthcare. This unique initiative will overcome geographical barriers; ensuring medical services for the most remote communities. It will also save the golden hour in case of ferrying victims of trauma to the nearest medical facility.

Supported by the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) under the state government, bike ambulance service, launched in 2021, is currently active in Rairangpur, Jashipur, Kusumi, and Bijatla blocks. Each block has one dedicated ambulance, which operates under the Zilla Swasthya Samiti; ensuring residents have access to emergency medical services. So far, bike ambulances have assisted over 5,000 patients, serving senior citizens, pregnant women, children and road accident victims till March 2024. This initiative bridges the gap where traditional ambulances struggle to operate. “Living in an area marred by geographical barriers, regular ambulances struggle to reach us. Thus, the bike ambulance has been a real lifesaver,” says Saunru Marandi from Sanjharan village under Bijatala block. Stationed at nearby Community Health Centres (CHCs) with designated drivers, the bike ambulances are facilitated by local ASHAs in times of emergency. This initiative ensures residents have timely access to necessary medical care as four-wheeler ambulances often struggle to reach remote locations during emergencies. “But, the OMBADC-supported bike ambulance has been a blessing, allowing us to reach those in need swiftly and efficiently,” says Meena Mahanto, an ASHA from Sanjharan village.

In addition to addressing emergency healthcare needs, the bike ambulance service exists alongside Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances in Mayurbhanj district. The ALS and BLS ambulances, equipped with advanced medical facilities for initial patient care, ensure that critical patients receive timely transport between hospitals as required.