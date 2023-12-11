Dabugaon: A biker was killed Sunday after being attacked by a swarm of honeybees at Barimunda Square in Chatiguda village under this police limits in Nabarangpur district. The deceased was identified as Ratan Kalar, 55, of Bakdabeda village in the area. The incident occurred when Ratan was on his way to this town for some work. A tractor, laden with cement poles was coming from Dhodra and it dashed a beehive. The swarm of honeybees then attacked Ratan stinging him repeatedly. Ratan tried to speed away on his bike but the insects chased him and stung him. He got down from his bike at Barimunda Sqaure and collapsed. Locals called an ambulance and rushed him to the Umerkote community health centre where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.