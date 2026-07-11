Colombo: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha met a visiting business delegation from India and discussed ways to expand economic partnership, noting that bilateral trade has surpassed USD 7 billion.

Driving export growth, deepening economic ties! Pleased to meet the 31-member business delegation from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), visiting Sri Lanka from 8-10 July, Jha said in a post on X.

Delighted to attend the India–Sri Lanka Trade Connect event organised by @IndiainSL, bringing together the FIEO business delegation and leading 🇱🇰 business chambers. Pleased to witness the exchange of the FIEO–NCE MoU. Productive B2B networking and discussions reinforced the… pic.twitter.com/GGphy0orfn — Santosh Jha (@santjha) July 9, 2026

They exchanged views on expanding opportunities for Indian exports and further strengthening the growing bilateral trade partnership, including building stronger supply chains.

Addressing the delegation at an event, Jha cited figures by India’s Department of Commerce, saying that bilateral merchandise trade had reached approximately USD 7.2 billion during 2025-26.

Sri Lanka’s exports to India had grown by nearly 160 per cent over the last five years, he said.

Jha highlighted the expanding India-Sri Lanka economic partnership and noted that India continues to be Sri Lanka’s principal trading partner, the largest source of foreign investment, and the leading source of tourist arrivals.

He also highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies and India’s role as a reliable supplier of essential commodities such as refined petroleum, medicines and staple food.

He underscored the immense potential to further deepen trade and strengthen business-to-business partnerships.

The visit of the Indian trade delegation reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to further strengthen bilateral trade, deepen business-to-business linkages and expand economic cooperation, the High Commission said in a statement.