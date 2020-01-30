Mumbai: Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has announced her engagement with Egyptian showjumper (equestrian) Nayel Nassar Wednesday through an Instagram post.

Jennifer Gates (23) wrote, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

In the post, she can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as while leaning on Nassar in the snow. Nassar also posted it on his Instagram account, he wrote ‘SHE SAID YES!!’

‘I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,’ he wrote. ‘Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!’

Worth mentioning, she had dated him over four years before the proposal.

Born in Medina, Washington, Jennifer recently completed her degree in biology at Stanford University and is now a medical student. While Nassar, 28, was brought up in Kuwait and also studied at Stanford University.