Sonepur: Subarnapur Collector Monisha Banerjee has prepared a chargesheet against Binika block development officer (BDO) Biswaranjan Mallick for his involvement in various irregularities in awarding pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Binika block of Subarnapur district.

Acting on a letter (No-1017/13/01/2020) of panchayatiraj department, the Collector has sought a permission from the state government to take disciplinary action against the BDO.

On the other hand, Mallick has lodged FIRs against panchayat extension officer (PEO) Ramakant Naik, GRS Anil Kumar Sahu, Niroj Nalini Naik, Sunil Prasad Sahu and junior fishery extension officer Shiba Sundar Guria at Binika police station February 20 for their alleged involvement in various irregularities in awarding pucca houses under PMAY-G.

Similarly, cases have been lodged against some ineligible beneficiaries. They include Chitra Danta of Julunda village, Daulat Bag and Ratan Nag of Bileibahali, Kartik Kumbhar of Kadalipali, Ajamil Barik of Bhandar, Pradipta Mahala of Baunsuni, Sabitri Pandey and her son Debraj of Kalespali, Loknath Pradhan, his father Gula Pradhan, Kantia Pradhan of Kamira under Singhijuba panchayat.

Two separate cases have been registered at Binika police station in this regard. Sources said acting on irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a team of panchayatiraj department carried out an investigation. The team visited various villages of Singhijuba, Baunsuni, Bhandar and Julunda panchayats of Binika block. They found proofs corroborating the allegations.

Based on the proofs the team submitted a report on the corrupt officials and ineligible beneficiaries to the state government. The report has triggered panic among corrupt government officials and ineligible beneficiaries.

Locals alleged that Binika police are trying to destroy the survey report as the police are not giving any information on tainted officials and bogus beneficiaries.