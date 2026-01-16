Bhubaneswar: Promising to ease out the waste burden in the Capital City, the Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to become operational soon, with construction and implementation work progressing at a rapid pace. Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, conducted a field inspection of the CBG plant site recently.

During her visit, she reviewed various sections of the plant and examined the design layouts and planning aspects. BMC Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das, senior officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department, officials from Oil India, and representatives of the plant construction agency were present during the inspection.

Padhee emphasised the importance of environmental protection and the creation of green buffer zones around the plant. She also reviewed arrangements related to vehicle movement, unloading of wet waste, storage, and processing mechanisms. The Principal Secretary directed Oil India officials to expedite the remaining work to ensure early commissioning of the project.

Officials from Oil India briefed her on the process through which biogas and high-quality organic manure will be produced from wet and biodegradable waste. It is worth noting that an agreement was earlier signed between the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Oil India in the presence of the Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, for the production of biogas from wet waste. As per the agreement, Oil India will process 300 metric tonnes of wet waste daily to generate biogas and premium-quality organic fertiliser.