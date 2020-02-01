Mahakalpara: Fears of a bird flu outbreak gripped coastal Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara as birds are reportedly dropping dead. In the last two days, 10 birds were found dead at Batighar, Ramnagar, Jambu, Baulakani panchayats.

Priyaranjan Rout, a local resident, said that crows, cranes, cuckoos, were found dead. The bodies of the birds were buried in the earth.

Environmentalists expressed concern over a possible spread of bird flu which may affect migratory birds in the area.

They demanded massive awareness programme for the people on the prevention of the bird flu.

They said samples of dead birds should be sent to the Animal Disease Research Laboratory (ADRL) in Cuttack to ascertain the cause of death.