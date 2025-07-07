Nilagiri: Political tension has escalated in Nilagiri following a dispute between BJP MLA Santosh Kumar Khatua and senior BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

While several police stations across the state have received complaints from the BJD against Khatua demanding his arrest, the matter has taken a new turn with counter-allegations from the BJP side.

Two days ago, a BJD woman leader filed a complaint against Khatua at Nilagiri PS. In response, the BJP held a press conference Friday, describing the allegations made by Samantsinghar as baseless and fabricated.

Also Read: Historic Bhudharchandi temple wallowing in neglect

Further intensifying the controversy, Zone 12 Zilla Parishad member Ranjita Singh lodged a complaint Saturday at Nilagiri PS against Samantsinghar and two other BJD leaders — Jyotiprakash Panigrahi and former MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak.

Later that evening, Khatua filed a formal complaint alleging that the three BJD leaders had subjected him to mental harassment, conspired to sabotage his political career, and issued threats to kill him and his family.

According to sources, Nilagiri police have registered a case (252/25) in connection with the complaint.

PNN