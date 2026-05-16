Patana: Police in Keonjhar district have arrested a 20-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old schoolgirl, before allegedly circulating obscene images of her on Instagram.

The accused, identified as Saroj Kumar Mahant, son of Hrusikesh Mahant of Machhagarh Puruna Sahi, was detained Friday at the Machhagarh bus stand. He was later produced in the court.

Investigators said the incident occurred February 18, when Mahant allegedly abducted the girl from a village under Patana police limits and confi ned her at his brother-in-law’s house in Silipada, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint earlier this week. Following the assault, police reported that the accused uploaded obscene photographs of the minor online.

A case (199/26) has been registered under sections 64(2)(M), 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 6(1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.

Patna police officer Kiran Prasad Sahu confirmed the arrest and said the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.