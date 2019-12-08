Happy birthday Dharmendra: Interesting facts about the He-Man of film industry

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, popularly known as the ‘He-man’ of the film industry turns a year older today. On his birthday, let’s take a look into some interesting and unknown facts about the Sholay actor.

Dharmendra was born December 8, 1935 in Punjab into an Arya Samaj Jatt family. Before his entry in the film industry, he worked in an American Drilling company. During these days, he got married with Prakash Kaur in 1954 while he was just 19 years old.

From Prakash Kaur, he has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who are renowned actors. Dharmendra also has two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta. But after joining the film industry, he once again married Dreamgirl Hema Malini.

It is known that Dharmendra maintained two relations at the same time because his first wife Prakash Kaur refused to give him a divorce.

* There is a Dharmendra-themed restaurant in New Delhi that celebrates his films, characters and dialogues. The dialogues from his various films are scribbled on the walls while the mocktails go by the names of Jawani Bhari Gulabo, Veeru Ki Ghutti and Pyaare Mohan Masala Nimbu.

* His dialogue kutte main tera khoon pi jaunga has become synonymous with his name in the industry. The actor has successfully managed to impress audiences in almost all kinds of genres in those times.

* In the 70s, Dharmendra fell for Hema Malini. The two have worked in several films together. A testimony of his love for Hema was seen on the sets of Sholay.

* Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur before he fell in love with Hindi film’s Dream girl Hema Malini.

* While Dharmendra has had two marriages, the actor is a father to half a dozen kids. Dharmendra has four kids from his first wife Prakash Kaur. While everyone knows that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are his children from his first wife, he also has two daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta.