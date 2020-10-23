Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas who became a household name in India due to Baahubali turn a year old today. The real name of Prabhas is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. After Baahubali , Prabhas is now gearing up for Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. On the occasion of his birthday, let us reveal you some interesting facts about the actor.

Prabhas likes to do only one film at a time. Baahubali, which earned more than Rs 1,500 crores, was shot over five years. During the shooting of this film, Prabhas got offers from other banners but turned them down.

Prabhas made his film debut in the Telugu film Eeswar. Among his other notable films are Varsham (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Chakram (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013).

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so impressed with Baahubali that he offered Prabhas the role of Raja Ratan Singh in his upcoming film Padmaavat. Prabhas was shooting for Baahubali Part 2 at that time. He turned down the offer.

Prabhas rejected nearly 6,000 marriage proposals in the last five years as he was busy shooting for Baahubali. Prabhas is very fond of Hindi films. He has seen 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan 20 times.

Prabhas was gifted Rs 1.5 crore to buy gym equipment by filmmaker SS Rajamouli who directed Baahubali. Sources said that Prabhas was paid Rs 25 crore for Baahubali. Now he charges up to 30 crore for a film.

Prabhas is the nephew of Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju. Prabhas attended DNR School, Bhimavaram and graduated with a B Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.