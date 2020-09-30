Mumbai: Versatile playback singer Shaan celebrates his birthday today i.e. September 30. Best known for his song ‘Behti Hawaa Sa Tha Woh’ from 3 Idiots and ‘Chand Sifarish’ from Fanaa, both Aamir Khan starrer, Shaan is one of the most loved singers in the hindi film industry.

His full name is Shantanu Mukherjee. Shaan has sung songs not only in Hindi but also in Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu and Kannada languages. In addition, he is also a television host. He has hosted many shows on TV including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Star Voice of India and STAR Voice of India 2.

Many members of Shaan’s family were associated with the music world. Shaan’s grandfather Jahar Mukherjee was a lyricist. His father Manas Mukherjee was a music director. Shaan’s sister Sagarika is also a singer. His father died when Shan was 13 years old.

Shaan started singing jingles for advertising films from a young age. At the age of 17, he sang for the first time in the film. He got to sing the one line in the 1989 film ‘Parinda’. During that time Shaan along with his sister also took out the album which was a superhit.

Shaan has sung songs for all big actors. He lent his voice to other actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan. Soon Shan was counted among Hindi film industry’s top singers.

Talking about Shaan’s personal life, he is married to his girlfriend Radhika. The couple has two sons, Soham and Shubh. When Shaan and Radhika first met, Radhika was 18 years old and Shaan was 24 years old. After proposing to Radhika, Shaan visited her parents and requested them to get their daughter married off to him.

In the year 2000, the two got married. Happy Birthday Shaan!!